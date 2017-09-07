The Queen of the Jungle could be heading back to the show...

Scarlett Moffat found fame when she appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox with her Geordie family, and she won the hearts of the nation with her witty banter and completely lovable personality.

And the star went on to win over even MORE fans when she totally embraced jungle life on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

So much so that Miss Moffatt was actually crowned Queen of the Jungle! Go, Scarlett!

The bubbly brunette’s career has really been going from strength to strength since winning the show, as she landed a regular role on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway AND became the new presenter of old favourite Streetmate.

And now, Scarlett is rumoured to be heading back to Australia with the jungle team to replace Vicky Pattison (also a former Queen of the Jungle) as the host of the I’m A Celeb spin-off show Extra Camp.

A source revealed to The Sun: ‘This is a huge gig for Scarlett and one she’s worked hard to get. Last year’s show was just a bit too chaotic for producers, so they wanted to switch things up. The current plan is to have Scarlett host the show alongside two other presenters.

Here she is! @scarlett_moffatt is your #ImACeleb Queen of the Jungle 👑🌴💚 A post shared by I'm A Celebrity… (@itvimacelebrity) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

‘It’s a massive test for Scarlett but ITV were chuffed with her in the jungle and the job she did on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway so think she’s well worth the punt,’ they continued.

And it looks like Scarlett could be joining couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on the show, as the insider also told the publication: ‘At the moment that is most likely to see Stacey return with her boyfriend Joe as they were happy with them last time round.’

Unfortunately, comedian Chris Ramsey has reportedly been axed from the show.

But we are SO excited that Scarlett could be returning to the jungle!