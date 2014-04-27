Why the Costa Dorada is totally having a moment

Promotional feature with Jet2holidays

Hidden coves, sleek marinas and Michelin Star restaurants – the Costa Dorada has got to be one of the most exciting destinations in Europe right now. Yes, really…

Despite its reputation as a typical bucket-and-spade-style holiday (nothing wrong with that), there is actually a lot more to this stretch of Golden Catalonian coast than you might think.

Restaurants serving up delicious Insta-worthy dishes, water sports to satisfy any adrenaline junkie, gorgeous beaches and yes, of course, lots of sun – it’s no wonder the Costa Dorada is setting off all our vacay radars. And there’s plenty for little ones too. Think theme parks to rival Disneyland and the wettest and wildest waterparks for the kidult in your life.

Grab your sunscreen, your holiday is about to get lit.

Eat!

There are so many places to eat on the Costa Dorada, from buzzy little restaurants plating up traditional Mediterranean dishes to family-friendly pizzerias, Thai, Indian and specialist vegetarian cafes. But, the biggest surprise has got to be the pretty coastal town of Cambrils – the place to devour some seriously good food. Want a Michelin-stared restaurant? You got it! The Costa Dorada has a few of them, including Can Bosh and Rincón de Diego for all your sizzling seafood and fresh fish dishes. Looking for food with a view? Pull on that floaty Rixo London-style dress and head down to the harbour at sunset for eats and cocktails overlooking the ocean.

Explore!

Yes, you’re on holiday, but some of you wellness goddesses probably still want to work out. No problem. The Spanish countryside is gorge and the perfect place to stretch those legs, especially when you head to the coast’s mountainous backbone around Salou and Cap Salou. Limestone crags pitted with caves are perfect for hiking around, and those oh-so-pretty trails carved into the countryside make for an incredible (and adventurous) cycle.

Fancy a walk with a goal? Head out to one of the many renowned vineyards. A sun-drenched region that’s famous for its grapes, it’s got to be done – plus, a celebratory vino afterwards? It’d be rude not to.

Play!

Whether you’re taking the kids, or you’re a big kid yourself, the theme parks and waterparks are amaze! Not least because a lot of the rides really are for the thrill-seeking. Take the Red Force ride at PortAventura Land in Salou, Europe’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster. Accelerating from 0 to 112mph in just five seconds, better brace yourselves.

More of a water babe? The Kamikaze slides at Aquopolis in La Pineda are pretty awesome, but then so are the watersports. Try your hand at jet skiing, kitesurfing, windsurfing and flyboarding on the coast. Think Rihanna on a jet ski, then channel those vibes.

Relax…

The Costa Dorada isn’t known as the Golden Coast for no reason. Miles of award-winning sandy beaches made up of family-favourites (cue Llevant and Ponent), and the less-populated coves around Cap Salou are the real pull of the Costa Dorada. And yes, it’s the perfect place to sink back into that big sun lounger, frozen cocktail in hand and enjoy gazing at the sparkling Med.

