The Corrie actress was having none of it...

If there’s one thing we will never have time for, it’s online trolling.

So when we see a famous face being unnecessarily targeted by bullies over the internet, we like to see them stand up for themselves.

Most recently, Coronation Street actress and all round babe Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt on the cobbles, has hit back at cruel trolls who unfairly commented on her boyfriend.

The other day, Lucy took to social media to share a loved-up snap with her boyfriend of one year Tom Leech. Captioned ‘i am your sweetheart, psychopathic crush’, it’s fair to say that these two are giving us all the feels.

i am your sweetheart, psychopathic crush 🃏 A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

However, whilst most fans had bags of nice things to say to Lucy and her man, one very unfair message was left on the post.

The message read, ‘Ew I wouldn’t trust him as far as I can throw him. Looks deranged, greasy and really arrogant. You can do so so much better… OMG please don’t tell me your actual surname is LEECH. This is to much’.

This was, quite clearly, not a nice thing to say, and Lucy wasn’t about to let it go.

Replying to the comment, Lucy reportedly responded: ‘I don’t give a flying f*** what you think to be fair. As u weren’t x’.



🌠💕❣️ A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

The pair have been very vocal about their plans for the future.

Speaking with OK!, Lucy recently shared: ‘I know we’ll get married and have babies together’ – before Tom added she’d been sending him ‘pictures of rings that she likes!’.

A lady after our own heart!

Power to you, Lucy.

Alice Perry