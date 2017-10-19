Katy Armstrong’s Off-Screen Death Divides Opinion On Coronation Street

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street was pretty dramatic, wasn’t it?

In a surprise twist, we saw the demise of one of our favourite characters. Although actually, we didn’t see it at all, because she was killed off-screen. Oh.

If you’re yet to catch up, let us rewind. Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) collapsed and was taken to hospital, but ended up discharging himself after learning of the death of his ex Katy Armstrong (Georgia May Foote).

See: Is Georgia May Foote’s Coronation Street Character Being Killed Off-Screen?

It was revealed that Katy – who left the cobbles in 2015 to join her mother in Portugal – had died in a car crash there.

‘Katy’s dead,’ Izzy (Cherylee Houston) hysterically told Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine), Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn). ‘She was in a car crash, she was killed instantly.’

She then reassured them that Katy and Chesney’s son Joseph hadn’t been in the car, and was being looked after by her mum.

Understandably, Chesney was desperate to get to Joseph. So he leapt from his bed and sprinted away from the ward.

See: Coronation Street Has Come Under Fire For This Bethany Platt Scene

Katy’s death certainly caused quite a stir on Twitter. And not everyone was happy about it.

Tweets included: ‘So devastating that Katy has been killed off!😰 she was such a wonder character on #Corrie #RIPKatyArmstrong 🌹,’ and: ‘They killed off Katy and she didn’t even get an on-screen death?! Not even watching but nah I’m not having this #Corrie [sic].’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Others were just upset that the door’s no longer open for Georgia, 26, to return to our screens, with one writing: ‘Why kill her off? Would’ve been good to see Katy come back one day #corrie [sic].’

What do you make of the storyline? Let us know @lookmagazine.