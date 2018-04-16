Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine Just Announced Lovely Baby News

The actress is expecting her second child

Coronation Street‘s Jennie McAlpine shared some lovely news with her Twitter followers yesterday.

The 34-year-old actress – who’s been on the cobbles as Fiz Brown since 2001 – revealed that she and her husband Chris Farr are expecting their second child together.

She tweeted: ‘We’ve got a bit of news. Pur baby boy is going to be a big brother later this year. We can’t wait to meet you precious one x.’

A few hours later, Jennie jokingly added: ‘Thanks for all your lovely messages. Obviously my baby brain is in full force again. Our baby boy. Not pur. Sorry to people who got confused it was about the cat x.’

Of course, Jennie was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

Both fans and friends replied to her tweet, with Corrie‘s Samia Longchambon writing: ‘Oh wow Jen! Fabulous news… congrats to you all darling! ❤️❤️❤️😘👌🏼 xxx.’

Bhavna Limbachia said: ‘Ahhh!! Congratulations Jennie!! That’s amazing news! 🎉 xxx,’ while Shobna Gulati responded: ‘Congratulations my dearest ! To all of you !! ( especially you as you are brewing baby).’

Jennie married Chris in January 2017, 12 years after they first started dating. They became parents to son Albert in November 2014.

We’re sending the couple all our congratulations – what lovely news to start the week off with!