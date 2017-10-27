Corrie’s Jack P Shepherd ‘Splits’ With Childhood Sweetheart

We are so sad to hear this...

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has reportedly split from his childhood sweetheart Lauren Shippey.

The soap star, who has signed a new £200,000 deal to play David Platt, is said to still be sharing a house with his fiancee.

However, if reports are to be believed, it looks like they have told close friends that they are finished and it is ‘just a matter of time’ before they part ways for good.

The 29-year-olds have been together since they were just 14 and we are so sad to hear this news.

Reports allege that Lauren and Jack previously split in 2011 after accusations of a ‘one-night stand.’

Since then, the pair seemed to have mended their relationship after Jack begged for her forgiveness and proposed.

‘Lauren understands Jack made a terrible mistake,’ a close pal of the couple revealed at the time. ‘Now he has made the ultimate statement that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life.’

And another friend told The Sun more recently that the Manchester couple – who have an eight year old daughter and three year old son together – have been through a great deal together: ‘They have been through a lot but are still young enough to sort themselves out for the future.’

But according to a spokesperson’s statement, it looks like their romance is well and truly over: ‘Jack and Lauren remain the best of friends and their main focus is the care of their children.’

We’re gutted to hear this news and hope the family are alright at this tricky time.