Corrie’s Brooke Vincent Is The First Celeb Confirmed For Dancing On Ice

Eek we can't wait for the return of this ITV show...

Announcing the news on Instagram, Dancing On Ice have confirmed the first celeb on the line up of the new series is Coronation Street‘s Brooke Vincent!

‘Swapping the @coronationstreet cobbles for the ice rink, it’s @brookelevivincent! We are *SO* excited to have our first #DancingOnIce contestant! 💕,’ they shared.

And she seems pretty excited about it, as she similarly took to Instagram to discuss the big news: ‘Finally I Can Talk About It.. So Excited To Be Announced As @dancingonice 2018 First Contestant.. Bring It On ⛸👗❄️ Thank You For Starting To Prepare Me For Sparkly Costumes @bdsecretcom ⚡️’

‘I love a challenge,’ the actress admitted. ‘Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like ‘I can do this, I can do that’ and they’ll be holding onto the sides.’

Our brand new celebs are getting to grips with the ice ⛸❄️🎉 Follow us for more first looks of our #DancingOnIce line-up @itv #ITV A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

‘I’ve been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I’ll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!’

Sounds brave, doesn’t she?!

Other stars rumoured to be joining the show are Celebrity Big Brother housemate and Kim Kardashian sex tape star Ray J, England cricket player Ebony Rainford-Brent, The X Factor‘s Jake Quickenden and TV’s ‘Psychic’ Sally Morgan.

These skates were made for dancing, and that’s just what they’ll do. One of these days these skates are gonna dance all over… Wait, who? 🤔 #DancingOnIce A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Olympic Skeet shooter Amber Hill, Great British Bake Off champion Candice Brown, Loose Women panellist Saira Khan, Corrie‘s Katie McGlynn, Steven Gerrard’s wife Alex Gerrard, Scottish Rugby Player Max Evans and TV presenter Toby Anstis are also on the speculated line up.

As are Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell, Corrie‘s Antony Cotton, comedian Stephen Bailey, TV wine expert Olly Smith, England cricket star Monty Panesar and Hollyoaks‘ Stephanie Waring.

Let’s hope we find out more confirmed celebs soon…