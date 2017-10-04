Coronation Street Has Come Under Fire For This Bethany Platt Scene

The character was seen being drawn in a court sketch earlier this week

Coronation Street has landed itself in hot water over an error in its grooming storyline.

17-year-old Bethany Platt – played by actress Lucy Fallon, 21 – has been at the centre of the harrowing plot for the past few months, with Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) recently being arrested for sexual exploitation.

Nathan is now on trial, and we saw Bethany give evidence earlier this week.

This is where the ITV1 soap caused controversy. It showed her being sketched as she recalled her ordeal, despite the fact that by law, sexual assault victims are granted anonymity for life.

Former chief crown prosecutor Nazir Afzal says he’s ‘concerned’, telling BBC: ‘A court artist must always draw from memory and must not draw victims.

‘We make an enormous play of telling victims that nobody will know who you are. Those victims might pick up the mistake and it might make them uncomfortable and we shouldn’t have to do that.

‘We’re having to put the genie back in the bottle; we’re having to fix something, which should be unnecessary.’

Mr Afzal added that the show had written ‘a very accurate reflection of a victim’s experience’ up until now, and that: ‘It was especially brave before the watershed and it has undoubtedly encouraged victims to come forward.’

A spokesman for ITV has since apologised, saying that the artist was ‘solely used to illustrate the passing of time’.

He continued: ‘We accept this wasn’t a true representation of court procedure and we apologise for including it.

‘We repeatedly focused on support for victims throughout the court process, which we hope would encourage anyone watching to recognise the fact they would be in a safe place when giving evidence.’

