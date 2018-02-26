A Making A Murderer spin-off? We're here for it...

Convicting A Murderer is an upcoming crime series that’s set to shed new light on Steven Avery’s case.

Remember when Making A Murderer had us all absolutely gripped? Yup, the hit Netflix documentary – which hit our laptop screens back in December 2015 – turned us all into amateur detectives and had us debating the verdicts of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey.

The 10-part true crime series followed the arrest, trial and conviction of Avery for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos shed light on a number of seemingly questionable aspects of the trial; from the methods used to interrogate and secure a confession from Brendan (who was only 16-years-old at the time) to the way in which Manitowoc County Police conducted their investigation.

There was quite a bit of criticism around how ‘one-sided’ many believed the original series to be, so it’s hardly a surprise that there’s a spin-off in the works – set to look at the case from a different perspective.

Whilst not officially connected to MaM, Convicting A Murderer will focus less on Steven and his nephew Brendan, and look a little closer at how the case was actually built.

What’s more, according to reports, this new 8-part series will have ‘unprecedented access’ to some of the most divisive figures, including District Attorney Ken Kratz and Lead Investigator Tom Fassbender.

Director Shawn Rech has said: ‘When Making A Murderer was produced, many on the law enforcement side of the story could not, or would not, participate in the series, which resulted in a one-sided analysis of the case…

‘This docu-series will examine the case and the allegations of police wrongdoing from a broader perspective. It will also share with viewers the traumatic effects of being found guilty and vilified in the court of public opinion.’

He added: ‘We fight for the truth. We’ll present all of the evidence in the Avery case from the perspective of both the prosecution and the defense and see if viewers feel the same way they did two years ago following the first season of Making A Murderer.’

There’s no word yet on when and where this is due to air, but we’ll definitely be keeping our ear to the ground.