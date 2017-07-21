Contestants Vote To Dump One Couple In Shock Love Island Twist Tonight

This is one brutal twist...

In tonight’s Love Island the couples will secretly vote for another pair that they think should be dumped ahead on the final on Monday.

The couples with the most votes from their co-stars will be at risk of leaving the show. Eeep.

As the £50k prize money inches closer and closer, tensions are growing as we’ve already seen friendships broken under the strain of the competition.

Having previously been considered two of the favourite couples to win the reality show, Montana and Alex and Gabby and Marcel were in the bottom three as Georgia and Sam were dumped from the island earlier this week.

With only five couples left, and each containing at least one original Islander, this twist could be the most vicious yet as it will allow the contestants to vote tactically and get rid of the competition.

Viewers’ opinions have been changing pretty sharpish as the days go on, and Camilla and Jamie are looking to be the bookies’ favourites to win the cash prize with odds of 13/8.

The news is broken to the Islanders via a text on tonight’s programme, which reads: ‘Islanders, tonight each couple will secretly vote for one couple that they think should be dumped from the island,’ with Alex slamming the twist as ‘absolute sh**’.

Splitting off into their pairings, they begin to discuss what to do.

‘That’s like the worst bombshell that’s ever been dropped in this villa,’ Marcel says, and Gabby agrees: ‘Like, out of all of the couples now there’s literally not one person that I’d be like: “Yeah I want them to go home.”’

And it seems like Camilla is at a loss at what to do too, adding: ‘Oh my God, I can’t do this.’

As the contestants begin to finalise their decisions, Kem defends a mystery couple: ‘I think their relationship is genuine, I think she’s just a little bit insecure at times and blames him,’ whereas Alex labels one couple as not being in love: ‘It’s Love Island isn’t it? And they’re not in love.’

But who have Chris and Olivia chosen? It looks like Chris does not feel good about it: ‘Can we never mention this to anyone? Literally no one…’

The suspense is too much!

Tune in to ITV2 at 9pm to find out what happens.

By Emily Jefferies