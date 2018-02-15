Coleen And Wayne Rooney Announce The Arrival Of Their Fourth Child

The couple are now parents to another son

Coleen Rooney has announced the birth of her fourth child with husband Wayne.

The star has welcomed another baby boy, having already had sons Kai, Kit and Klay. She’s also revealed that she and beau Wayne have decided to name their new bundle of joy Cass Mac Rooney.

The 31-year-old shared the sweet news on Twitter, writing: ‘So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy …. Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful 💙.’

She didn’t share a picture of the new arrival – but we’re sure a sweet photo is coming soon.

Wayne also re-tweeted the exciting news on his own account. Of course, the footballer was quickly congratulated by his team Everton. The official account for the club commented: ‘Huge congratulations, @WayneRooney, @ColeenRoo and family. Another Blue is born! 💙’.

Fans also sent their best wishes. One commented: ‘Are you planning to build your own soccer team? @WayneRooney,’ while another wrote: ‘Another boy!? With dad you can now field a 5-a-side team!! Congratulations to you all.’

Some pondered why the couple hadn’t chosen to continue their tradition of ‘K’ names with the new arrival, with messages including: ‘Omg beautiful name…you should of spelt it kass to stick with the tradition . Congratulations 💙 [sic],’ and: ‘No do kass keep with the k theme lol [sic].’

While Coleen has previously said that while she’s pretty outnumbered, she isn’t desperate to have a daughter.

Speaking to Metro, she explained: ‘I come from a family of boys, I have two brothers and Wayne has two brothers, so we’re just used to being around boys.’

Christmas 2017!!! ❤️ A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:33am PST

The exciting family news comes just three months after Coleen addressed Wayne’s arrest for drink driving.

In a candid Facebook post, she said: ‘Before the headlines start…. No, I’m not taking Wayne back as he’s never left. Yes, it has been a s*** time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end.

‘He’s made silly and selfish mistakes, some he’s learnt from, some obviously not. However maybe that will change?’