Coleen Rooney Takes To Twitter In The Wake Of Recent Reports

The pregnant 31-year-old has spoken out about the reports surrounding her husband...

By now you’ve probably heard all about the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Wayne and Coleen Rooney.

The footballer was pulled over in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on Friday, and was later charged with drink-driving.

He’s due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on the 18th of September.

At the time, Coleen, 31, was on holiday, although she’s now back in the country.

On the night of his arrest, Wayne was with a 29-year-old office worker after reportedly spending the evening at a bar four miles from his mansion.

There have been a number of reports and claims speculating the nature of the circumstances surrounding his passenger, with allegations being made that could impact his marriage to Coleen.

As a result, further reports have alleged that his wife, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, has decided to stay with Wayne, despite being ‘furious’ about the situation.

But Coleen has taken to social media to call out the reported ‘sources’, stating that they don’t know her.

Tweeting to her 1.28 million followers, the 31-year-old hit out: ‘Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well.’

She then tweeted a follow-up message, clarifying: ‘I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have…who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends.’

Coleen has not publicly addressed the situation with Wayne, but she has had to speak out and ask for her privacy to be respected.

On Sunday she tweeted: ‘Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car…. it’s dangerous and I’ve had enough [sic].’

Understandably the mum-of-three has decided to put her children first, choosing to focus on son Klay’s first day at primary school.

Sharing a snap of his uniform on Instagram, she wrote: ‘Big school for my gorgeous Klay!! 💙’.

We’re hoping that Coleen is okay at this difficult time.