Coleen Rooney Shares First Photo Of Her Fourth Baby With Husband Wayne

Coleen Rooney has shared the first photo of her fourth child with husband Wayne Rooney.

Taking to Instagram with a shot of her little one lying on her chest in the hospital, Coleen wrote: ‘So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy …. Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful’ [sic].

The star – who is already mum to sons Kai, Kit and Klay – revealed that she had given birth to her fourth baby boy on Twitter earlier this week.

Hubby Wayne retweeted the exciting news on his own Twitter account. The pro footballer was, of course, congratulated by his team, Everton, too. The official Twitter account for the club commented: ‘Huge congratulations, @WayneRooney, @ColeenRoo and family. Another Blue is born!’

Many fans took to the social media posts to comment on the news, sharing their disbelief that the family had welcomed yet another boy to their brood.

One commented, ‘Are you planning to build your own soccer team? @WayneRooney’. While another wrote, ‘Another boy!? With dad you can now field a 5-a-side team!! Congratulations to you all.’

However, Coleen has previously admitted that while she’s pretty outnumbered, she isn’t desperate to have a daughter.

Speaking to Metro, she said, ‘I come from a family of boys, I have two brothers and Wayne has two brothers, so we’re just used to being around boys.’

Other fans also pondered why the couple hadn’t chosen to continue their tradition of ‘K’ names with the new arrival.

Congrats to the family!