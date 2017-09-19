Coleen Rooney Keeps Quiet On Wayne Pleading Guilty To Drink-Driving

The mum-of-three is yet to react to her husband's legal trouble

Coleen Rooney is staying silent after her husband Wayne’s court appearance yesterday.

The footballer appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

He was arrested when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire in the early hours of 1 September. He was with a 29-year-old office worker at the time, after reportedly spending the evening at a bar four miles from his mansion.

The 31-year-old was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

He will also pay £170, and his solicitor has confirmed that he expects to be fined two weeks’ wages by his club Everton FC, which will amount to around £300,000.

Coleen, 31, didn’t join Wayne at the hearing, and also skipped his match against Manchester United over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Wayne revealed that he’d ‘said sorry’ to Coleen in a statement released after he’d left court.

This read: ‘I want publicly to apologise for my unforgiveable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

‘I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

‘Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service. Wayne.’

Coleen and Wayne married in 2008, after six years of dating. They welcomed first son Kai in 2009, who was followed by Klay in 2013 and third boy Kit in 2016.

Coleen was on holiday at the time of the incident, although she arrived back in the country shortly after.