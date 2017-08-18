Coleen Rooney Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Fourth Child

The 31-year-old and hubby Wayne have lovely news for us...

We have some very happy news about Coleen and Wayne Rooney today… they’re expecting their fourth child!

Coleen, 31, announced her pregnancy on Twitter this morning, writing: ‘So Happy!!! ….. Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine…..Baby number 4 is on its way. 😍 [sic].’

Coleen’s message appears to relate to the recent publication of bikini photos, which led to speculation over whether she was expecting.

She hit back at the time, Tweeting: ‘So basically….yes on holiday again 😂..yes I’ve put weight on…& my kids break up earlier than most schools..not missed a day while here [sic].’

Fans were quick to support her, with messages including: ‘While you’re at it you may as well apologise for being human, going to the toilet & daring to have a voice 🙄 enjoy doing you,🖕 the rest,’ and: ‘Ahh ignore em – hope you’re having a fab summer with your gorgeous family! Xxx [sic].’

Now, she’s been inundated with congratulations. One follower wrote: ‘Congratulations their is nothing more special or precious than a new baby,’ while another said: ‘Congratulations to you both xxx ❤❤❤ [sic].’

Coleen and Wayne, also 31, married in 2008, after six years of dating. They welcomed first son Kai in 2009, who was followed by boys Klay in 2013 and Kit in 2016.

Will the Rooneys have another boy? Or could they be adding a little girl to their brood? We’ll just have to wait and see…

Whatever happens, we’re sending a huge congratulations to the family on their lovely news!