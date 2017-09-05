Coleen Rooney Celebrates Her Son Klay’s First Day At Primary School

After a difficult few days, Coleen appears to be focusing on her children

Coleen Rooney has shared an adorable photo of her son Klay on his first day of primary school.

The pregnant mum-of-three marked the occasion by snapping a proud-looking Klay in his uniform, the same one that his older brother Kai has been seen wearing in the past.

She’d captioned the image: ‘Big school for my gorgeous Klay!! 💙.’

Cute, eh? But unfortunately for Coleen, the special moment came just days after her husband Wayne was charged with drink-driving.

He was pulled over in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on Friday. He was with a 29-year-old office worker at the time, after reportedly spending the evening at a bar four miles from his mansion.

He’s due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on September 18.

Coleen, 31, was on holiday at the time, although she’s now back in the country.

She’s yet to speak out about her husband’s situation, but did tweet on Sunday: ‘Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car…. it’s dangerous and I’ve had enough [sic].’

And that’s not the only time she had to defend herself on Twitter in recent days.

When a follower commented on the picture of Klay: ‘Well that ain’t the uniform of the local comprehensive!? 😂,’ she responded: ‘Well he wouldn’t be going to comprehensive school would he…. he’s only 4??? Smart get!!!’

Coleen announced her pregnancy on Twitter last month, writing: ‘So Happy!!!…..Baby number 4 is on its way. 😍.’

She and Wayne, also 31, married in 2008, after six years of dating. They welcomed Kai in 2009, who was followed by Klay in 2013 and third boy Kit in 2016.