Coleen Rooney Has Addressed Body Shamers In The Best Way

Coleen Rooney looks like she’s been having the BEST time on holiday in Portugal with her family.

But unfortunately, she’s been subject to a lot of online trolling – for a ridiculous reason.

After pictures of the brunette beauty in a bikini were released last week, some began speculating that the 31-year-old was pregnant.

Of course, because that’s the ONLY reason a woman wouldn’t be a size zero.

But strong as ever, Coleen has taken to Twitter to shut down the haters in the best way.

‘So basically….,’ her tweet began: ‘Yes on holiday again 😂.. yes I’ve put weight on…& my kids break up earlier than most schools..not missed a day while here [sic].’

Shocked at the fact Coleen had to publicly defend herself, fans of the celeb responded with messages of support: ‘While you’re at it you may as well apologise for being human, going to the toilet & daring to have a voice 🙄 enjoy doing you, 🖕 the rest,’ one tweeted, while another advised: ‘Ahh ignore em – hope you’re having a fab summer with your gorgeous family! Xxx [sic].’

One follower praised the mum of three: ‘Take no notice lovely, have the best holidays, make memories and enjoy life. Plus I think you look amazing just as you are, I’m jealous 😘.’

Seeming to rise above the criticism, Coleen also tweeted: ‘Hope everyone enjoys their summer!! 🤗,’ and gushed over the wonderful time she was having with her family: ‘Love Portugal and so do my kids, so much to do with them!!! Lovely restaurants and great food!! 8 weeks school holidays is a long time!! 👌.’

Judging by the stunning holiday snaps, it looks like Coleen isn’t letting the trolls get to her. You tell ’em, Coleen!

By Emily Jefferies