Coleen Nolan’s Son Shane Jr Opens Up About Her ‘Marriage Crisis’

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant was seen breaking down on TV last night...

Coleen Nolan’s son Shane Jr has opened up about seeing his mum cry on last night’s Coleen Nolan: In Therapy.

The 51-year-old broke down while talking about her ex-husband Shane Richie’s infidelity, which Shane’s admitted he found difficult to watch.

He appeared on Loose Women via video link earlier today, where he told the panel: ‘It’s never nice seeing a parent cry, especially my mum. She’s like my best friend, it’s heartbreaking.

‘I’ve seen her cry no more than five times… One was last time she was in Celebrity Big Brother, one was when she hurt her back, and the other times were when there were deaths in the family.

‘I think she hates crying in front of her children. She’s never done it in all the break-ups, and arguments with [husband] Ray [Fensome].’

Coleen re-entered CBB earlier this week, days after revealing that her and Ray’s marriage is ‘in crisis’.

Just before Christmas, she told the Sunday Mirror: My marriage is in crisis and I won’t lie about it.

‘We’re going to do a lot of talking over the next couple of weeks, but if we can’t fix it then I want us to have counselling.’

But when she arrived at the house to greet Emma Willis on Tuesday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that her wedding ring was missing.

Talking about whether he thinks the couple will be able to patch things up, Shane says: ‘At the minute it doesn’t look great does it, but I hope so.

‘Ray’s been there since I was 12. He’s a great friend and great step-dad, but I can’t speak on behalf of him.’

We’re sending Coleen lots of love right now.