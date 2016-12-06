Coleen Nolan Opens Up About Jesy Nelson And Jake Roche’s Split

Jake's mum reveals what led to the couple's sad break-up...

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about her son Jake Roche’s split from Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson.

It was confirmed last month that the couple had ended their relationship, just over a year after getting engaged at Manchester Arena.

Neither Jesy, 25, nor 24-year-old Jake have broken their silence on their break-up, although Jake’s band did release a single entitled I Swear She’ll Be The Death Of Me last Friday.

But Coleen opened up about the sad situation on Loose Women yesterday, explaining that the pressure of being in the spotlight was a contributing factor.

She told her fellow panellists: ‘With Jake and Jesy when they first got engaged, instantly all the press – everyone was asking me: “When’s the wedding?” There’s so much pressure on relationships.’

Ruth Langsford then asked her: ‘Have they actually split up?’

Coleen replied: ‘Yeah. But it’s kind of amicable and they’re dealing with it really well and they’re both good friends.’

Jesy and Jake first started dating in 2014. They got engaged after Jake popped the question during a Little Mix rehearsal in July 2015.

While they’ve kept schtum since going their own ways, Jesy has revealed how she deals with painful splits.

She told BANG Showbiz: ‘You have to go through stages – crying it out, being around your friends, just having that support. And then, you get yourself out and you mingle, mingle, mingle.’

Great advice, lady! Sending you and Jake lots of love.