Sorry, What? People Want The Coca-Cola Truck To Be Banned

We don't want to sound dramatic, but Christmas may be ruined

If you live in Liverpool, we have some extremely worrying news about Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck.

Because while the rest of us are waiting to be told that holidays are coming (YAAAASSSS), the city’s Liberal Democrat party have said that they want to ban the festive tradition.

According to the Liverpool Echo, leader Cllr Richard Kemp has written to bosses at the Liverpool One shopping district arguing that the truck encourages ‘consumption of an unhealthy product’.

He wrote: ‘I believe that the visit by Coca Cola should not take place. You only have to look around you to see that Liverpool is in the grip of an obesity epidemic – 30% of our 11 years olds are obese with about five per cent being clinically obese.

‘Up to 60% of our adults are obese and many of them clinically obese – we must take action to deal with this because the consequences are alarming.’

He says the truck is a ‘cynical event’, adding: ‘It is not designed to welcome Christmas but to increase the consumption of a product that is grossly unhealthy.

‘10% of all hospital beds are occupied by people with type II diabetes. All of which is avoidable if people were to eat and drink properly and take enough exercise.’

Coca-Cola has since spoken out, pointing out that they also sell sugar-free drinks.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola Great Britain says: ‘The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour provides a moment of fun for everyone in the build-up to Christmas and we’ve had a positive response from many people in Liverpool whenever we have visited.

‘The tour is now in its seventh year and each year we receive hundreds of requests for the truck to visit towns and cities and we take these into account when creating a route which has a good geographical spread.

‘People will have the opportunity to see the truck up close, have their photograph taken and enjoy a choice of a small, 150ml can of Coca-Cola Classic or one of our no sugar options, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.’

Of course, Coke fans have a lot to say about the matter.

Tweets include: ‘Let’s ban Santa too then because he’s obese and only works one day a year. Not a good role model. #cocacola,’ and: ‘Wait what? You need to do more than ban the Coca-cola truck to tackle obesity. Need an education overhaul around the subject of nutrition.’

What are your thoughts on the issue? TBH, we think we’ll already have drowned in Quality Streets by that point.