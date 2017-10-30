Claudia Winkleman Defends Shirley Ballas For Her ‘Rude’ Comments

It's all love between these two...

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were not happy with Shirley Ballas last night…

On the results show, the head judge threw a bit of shade at presenter Claudia Winkleman when discussing the celebrity performances on Saturday night.

The 57 year old described Alexandra Burke’s dance: ‘She was slightly off balance but because she had such an amazing central line here she was able to save it and come off quite gracefully’ before requesting Clauds stepped in to help demonstrate.

‘Can you stand up for a moment because you do slouch a little bit, so we’ll just have you stand up,’ she said, to which Claudia responded: ‘That’s a brave thing to say.’

Placing her hands on Claudia’s stomach and back, Shirley continued: ‘The central part of the body is here, it’s like a fuse box and if one part of the fuse goes out, the arms can be limp or the legs don’t work or you slouch, so you have to pull in your fuse box, flatten your chest, feel like you’re being pulled up by your ears, and now you should be able to sit down nice and straight.’

And viewers were not impressed with Shirley’s criticism of the loved host.

More: Could Brendan Cole Be About To Quit Strictly Come Dancing?

‘Shirley Ballas Vs Claudia Winkleman I’m a fan of Shirley since she started but no one puts Claud in the corner. She’s the queen of strictly!’ tweeted one, while another observed: ‘I think the audience reaction and the looks on the faces of the other 3 judges says it all when Shirley digs at Claudia. She may have meant it as a joke but it didn’t deliver # Strictly’

And when one viewer slammed: ‘I’m surprised Claudia didn’t smack Shirley ballas the rude rude b***h # Strictly2017′ Shirley took to Twitter to hit back: ‘Claudia has an amazing sense of humor. I’ve been called worse.’

Hello Strictly. @tessdaly @bbcstrictly @bbcone A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@amiclaudiawinkleman) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Una Healy Speaks Out About That Strictly ‘Romance’ Between Mollie King And AJ Pritchard

And now Claudia has defended the ballroom dancer for her joke, sharing: ‘I absolutely love @ShirleyBallas – we were laughing throughout. X’

Phew!

‘Love you too Claudia,’ Shirley replied. ‘So much fun. Looking forward to next week.’

And even former pro dancer James Jordan stepped in to defend Shirley: ‘It was my favourite part of the results show. Proper humour that a lot of people nowadays don’t understand unfortunately Love it!!!’

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:25pm on BBC1.