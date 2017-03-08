Ciara’s Nude Pregnancy Shoot Has Divided Opinion On Social Media

The pregnant singer has sparked a debate with a photograph that celebrates her family news...

What with Beyoncé (and her twin bump) and Cheryl (and her speculation) taking the limelight for celebrity mums, it’s easy to forget that there are a whole host of showbiz ladies expecting right now.

As well as the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Made In Chelsea‘s Binky Felstead, American singer Ciara is preparing to welcome a baby. Something definitely worth celebrating, no?

The 31-year-old announced the happy news of her second pregnancy in October last year and now, to showcase her changing body, she has decided to undress for an artistic nude photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar.

As well as her blossoming bump, the photograph also incorporates Ciara’s husband – and father-to-be – Russell Wilson and her son (who she shares with rapper Future).

Sadly, though, Ciara’s move seems to have divided the opinion of parents across the internet.

Having shared the photograph with her Instagram followers, the I Bet singer wrote: ‘Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus’.

In it, the mum-to-be is holding her two-year-old son across her chest, whilst her NFL player hubby cradles her bump from behind.

Stunning.

But some of her followers (well, she has over 15 million of them) seem to have branded the move ‘inappropriate’.

One comment reads: ‘This is just so inappropriate on so many levels!’

Other reactions included: ‘This is weird!! Why maternity pictures have to be nude these days. Put some clothes on the child at least… [sic]’

There have been a few that have jumped to the singer’s defence though, with one adding: ‘This picture is beautiful @ciara love it so much! Who cares what people say’.

Another wrote: ‘The fact that anyone would see something wrong with this picture, is what’s wrong with this world nowadays! Beautiful, pure, love! [sic]’

We’re so happy for Ciara and her family.