This article originally appeared on InStyle.com

December 2 was Spears’ 36th birthday, and it looks like she celebrating in the best way possible. Over the weekend, the pop star posted an adorable video montage of her and her hunky boyfriend, Sam Ashgari, and like most of us, they’re already in full holiday mode.

The Instagram post is set to the classic holiday tune, “Let It Snow,” and it starts out with a sweet video of the birthday girl planting a kiss on her beau as they enjoy an alfresco meal. We then see Spears’ house, decked out in holiday lights, and the video ends with a short clip of Spears and Ashgari dancing—how are they so stinkin’ cute?

🎄🎁👠🎄 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

The day before, the “Piece of Me” singer showed off her towering Christmas tree on social media, and it looks like her indoor holiday decorations are just as impressive as the ones outside. In addition to the tree, there are twinkling lights on several tables and a cute reindeer in the room.

🎄🌹 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Spears’ birthday is definitely going to be filled with holiday cheer and love—what better way to welcome 36? Happy birthday, Brit!