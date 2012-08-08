Christina Aguliera’s Bringing Sexy Back With New Album Artwork

Christina, you are beautiful… no matter what they say (you know the rest). Christina Aguilera has released the album artwork for her latest music venture, and boy does she look incredible.

The Voice USA judge, singer and mum of four-year-old Max has opted for a sultry black and white shot, in which she wears a simple black v-neck, dark lips and a flower in her hair. It mimics the cover of 1940s singer Billie Holiday’s popular Love Songs compilation.

It will be Christina’s seventh studio album. She said: “It’s going to be a very heartfelt, deep-rooted, and introspective record for me.”

If she sounds as good as she looks, we’ll be making room on our iPods, pronto. Hot! RM