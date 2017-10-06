Chrissy Teigen Discusses Trying For Second Baby With John Legend

The model has opened up about some very personal stuff...

Model Chrissy Teigen and her music legend (literally) husband John Legend welcomed their delightful daughter Luna into their world 15 months ago.

And if you haven’t checked out their family snaps on social media, you really need to… They are the definition of #familygoals.

But now it looks like little Luna could become a big sister pretty soon, as Chrissy has revealed that she’s planning on having another embryo implanted.

Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary ❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

She has courageously opened up about her struggle to conceive before, and her journey with In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) when trying to have a baby.

Chrissy revealed that the procedure left her with three embryos, but she tragically lost her first embryo.

‘The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,’ she told Instyle magazine, and she went on to discuss that she would be having the third embryo put in ‘in the coming months’.

🐥 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

John Legend’s wife also revealed that the embryo is a male, so it looks like Luna will be having a little brother.

She has previously been forced to clarify her comments about her next baby being a son, so the star took to Twitter to clear things up: ‘Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left,’ she explained. ‘A boy. So. Yeah.’

Chrissy previously said of expanding her family: ‘[John] goes on tour, I think, all of May, so after that, I guess… He’s literally like, ‘Please unfreeze me.” Well we think this is seriously exciting, and we would LOVE another Teigen/Legend baby in the world. I mean, there’s no way their children could be anything other than absolutely beautiful, is there?