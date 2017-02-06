Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets The Super Bowl, And LOL

The model gets us all giggling over on Twitter...

We can always rely on Chrissy Teigen to make us LOLz.

The 31-year-old and her husband John Legend headed to the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas yesterday – and her Tweets were almost as entertaining as Lady Gaga’s halftime show.

Chrissy kicked things off by quipping: ‘6 hot dogs before projectile vomiting last year. Let’s see how much I’ve grown.’

She then admitted that she may have had a few beverages, continuing: ‘Hi Houston, New Yorker here, it’s actually pronounced house-ton I’m drunk.’

After receiving some criticism for this message, she clarified: ‘Oh my god there is a street in New York pronounced House-ton and everyone says Houston and New Yorkers love correcting people AHHHHHHH [sic].’

And don’t think that Chrissy stopped once the game began.

She proceeded to upload a number of videos, which saw her jokingly commentating on the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

At the end of the evening, she was filmed sitting down (yes, SITTING DOWN) on an escalator, asking fans: ‘Who’s f***ing tonight?’

Crikey. But TBH, it’s nothing worse than we saw at the Christmas party, eh?!

Proving that she’s a gal after our own hearts, the mum-of-one had the sassiest response to a TV viewer who’d noticed she’d suffered from the teeniest-tiniest nip slip.

This eagle-eyed, um, ‘fan’ had zoomed right in on Chrissy’s chest area, showing us a very vague outline of her nipple.

We’re not sure how we’d take that (read: we would NOT be happy), but Chrissy knew just how to rise above it. She simply responded: ‘Boom goes the dynamite.’

What a little legend.