‘Whatevs’: Chrissy Teigen Shares Post-Baby Stretch Mark Snap On Twitter

The model posted an unretouched photo of her stretch marks on Wednesday night

It’s a well know fact that Chrissy Teigen likes to keep things real on social media, but her latest Twitter admission has us well and truly floored – in a good way.

Last night, the 31-year-old model (and wife of John Legend) decided to give us a sneaky peek at changes her body has experienced since welcoming daughter Luna, by sharing an unretouched snap of the stretch marks on her legs. Captioned simply ‘Whatevs’, the picture is another yet example of how Chrissy likes to call BS on unrealistic body image.

Fans were quick to commend the new mum, with many tweeting their support.

Chrissy has spoken out about body positivity many times before, admitting that she sometimes feels ‘insecure’ about her looks.

Speaking to TODAY Style back in 2015, she addressed the issues that many women face when opening their Instagram:

‘Anyone who knows the in and outs of the modelling industry and social media [knows] you see people touching themselves up on a daily basis, and you don’t even know what anyone looks like anymore,’ she said.

‘Honestly, I don’t have the kind of Instagram feed where I’m scrolling through and seeing real women. And that is killing me because I know what these girls look like and it’s not fair.’

This isn’t the first time Chrissy has posted a ‘fess up stretch marks shot. She shared a similar snap on Instagram (‘Stretchies say hi’) before falling pregnant with Luna.

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:09pm PDT

‘I want people to know that when I go do a Sports Illustrated shoot, I’m insecure because I’m looking at all these beautiful women too and I am not perfect,’ she explained during the interview. ‘And even though it may look like that from Photoshop, we’re just not.’

Chrissy Teigen, everyone – guaranteed to always have us sharing an office lady *fist pump*