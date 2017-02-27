Sooo… Chrissy Teigen May Just Have Fallen Asleep At The Oscars

The 31-year-old model was spotted resting on husband John Legend's shoulder during Casey Affleck's speech...

Chrissy Teigen really knows how to steal the spotlight, doesn’t she?

Despite being at last night’s Oscars as her hubby John Legend’s date, she still managed to become of the evening’s biggest talking points herself. Atta girl.

See: Oscars 2017: The Winners

For starters, she looked STUNNING. She’d opted for a dramatic white Zuhair Murad gown, which featured intricate gold embellishments, sheer panels and chic cape detailing.

When it came to her beauty look, she was working a sophisticated chignon and classic make-up, including nude lips, smoky eyes and a hint of pink blusher.

Then there was the way she supported her man as he performed an AH-mazing medley of tunes from his heavily-nominated film La La Land.

She’d earlier revealed to red carpet host Ryan Seacrest that John was feeling a tad anxious about his big moment on stage, saying: ‘He’s nervous. There’s a bit of a piano medley happening tonight that he doesn’t know if he can do it.’

John then confirmed this, adding: ‘I just learned it this week and it’s not an easy thing to do. It’s a challenge! I usually play my own songs and I had to learn [this]. I hope I can pull it off tonight.’

Of course, he totally did. And Chrissy was looking on proudly.

But there was another part of the ceremony that she definitely wasn’t watching so intently – Casey Affleck’s Best Actor speech. Eep.

See: Oscars 2017: The Cutest Couples On The Red Carpet

As Casey said his thanks, the camera panned to the audience. And, er, Chrissy appeared to be snoozing on John’s shoulder.

Of course, Twitter immediately went crazy. Comments included: ‘Chrissy Teigen asleep over Meryl’s shoulder is so brave and special. #Oscars,’ and: ‘LMAOOO my girl Chrissy Teigen really fell asleep during casey affleck’s speech. Queen [sic].’

Whether this was a deliberate act of protest or she was just a bit knackered, we may never know. But we really hope Chrissy turns up to the Oscars every year from now on. #SpiritAnimal.