‘A Little Boy Is Next, For Sure!’: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Plans On The SAG Red Carpet

Err, new baby alert?! Chrissy Teigen reveals that she's planning on having a son with hubby John Legend. SO exciting.

So, Chrissy Teigen revealed something pretty exciting on the SAG red carpet last night. Apparently, she and husband John Legend are planning on having another baby, and that (OMG, the cuteness) it will be a little boy.

Speaking to E!’s Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards last night, the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated model — who looked stunning in a plunge neck, tuxedo-style gown — revealed that she was planning on having another child, and that yes, it would be a boy.

‘Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!’ she said from the carpet.

Chrissy already shares a daughter with John, 9 month old Luna who was conceived with the help of IVF. She has made no bones about the fact that she and John made a conscious decision to choose the sex of their first baby, and has famously been very candid about their infertility as a couple.

She told PEOPLE whilst pregnant with Luna in 2016, that she actively wanted a girl:

‘I’ve made this decision,’ Teigen stated. ‘Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.’’

Interestingly, during this interview Chrissy also alluded to having a little boy at a later stage, a fact that definitely rings true following last night’s red carpet statement:

‘I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me,’ she explained in the interview. ‘It excited me to see … just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond.’

‘A boy will come along. We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick. But he definitely is very lucky to have a little girl. And this girl is going to be so completely lucky to have John as her papa — it’s crazy!’

Aww. You guys. Well, we’re sending good baby thoughts the couple’s way.