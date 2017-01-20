Chrissy Teigen Takes To Twitter To Slam Racist Pap

Chrissy Teigen is p*ssed off, and we don't blame her one bit.

Chrissy Teigen has taken to Twitter to unleash her disgust following an incident at JFK airport where a paparazzi asked her a racist question about her husband, John Legend. She’s furious, and once you read this, you’ll be furious too.

‘Paparazzi at JFK just asked me ‘if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?’ — and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics,’ the 31-year-old model — who is married to John Legend — tweeted from her account yesterday evening.

She added:

‘Also, John is right next to me. The balls.’

We know. Unbelievable.

And wait, if blatant racism wasn’t enough, the paparazzi then decided to take his ignorance that one step further. How? By making an outrageous anti-Semitic joke:

‘He also went from “what’s an easy recipe to make at home” to “if a Jew were a vampire, would he still be afraid of crosses?”‘ Chrissy angrily tweeted.

Sorry, what? This kind of behaviour actually beggars belief, right?

According to Chrissy, the exchange started innocently enough, with the pap first asking about her cookbook. It was then he blind-sided her with the offending question.

‘I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. F***ing disgusting.’

As you can imagine, Chrissy (who is never shy about using social media to address issues such as trolling and body image) was quick to share the horrific incident with her followers.

And they (like us), were equally enraged.

This horrible incident occurs just a day after Chrissy Teigen posted pictures of her post-baby stretch marks online, inspiring a commended wave of Twitter love from her fans. She’s known for keeping things ‘real’ across her social media accounts, and isn’t frightened to speak her mind during interviews.

We just hope that the couple can put this ugly moment behind them.