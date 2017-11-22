Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting Baby No. 2!

And they announced it in the CUTEST way...

By Jen Juneau

Luna Simone is going to be a big sister!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in September — are expecting their second child. Chrissy shared on social media Tuesday, hilariously captioning the announcement video, ‘It’s John’s!’

‘Luna, what’s in here?’ the star can be heard saying in the background of the clip, with baby Luna pointing at her mum’s stomach and proclaiming, ‘Baby!’

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Legend — who commented jokingly on his wife’s Tuesday post with, ‘Maury will have the final word on this’ — spoke to PEOPLE on Friday, revealing the couple were ‘working on’ baby number two, and that ‘hopefully it will be soon.’

As far as Luna’s big-sister capabilities? ‘I have no idea,’ said the singer, adding, ‘She is very sweet and she likes to share, so hopefully that will translate.’

The model mama-to-be opened up to E! News earlier this month about adding to her family, staying mum on her pregnancy but hinting that a new baby might be coming sooner rather than later.

Oh you cheeky face with my same squinty eye!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 16, 2017 at 3:35pm PST

‘We’re still trying … I’m going for, I mean hopefully in the next few years, because for me I really want to just knock ’em out,’ Teigen said, adding that she’s feeling ‘good.’

‘That’s my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life,’ she confessed. ‘Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we’ll see.’

Teigen has been candid in the past about her and her musician husband’s journey toward conception with now-19-month-old Luna, revealing in February 2016 that the couple chose to implant a female embryo during the in vitro fertilisation round that resulted in the pregnancy with their daughter.

Jeni's #columbus #homesweethome A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

‘The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,’ she told InStyle for their November cover story, explaining that she and Legend started with 20 embryos, but that number was narrowed down to three after screening and based on what was ‘going to be good for [my] body.’

The sex of the couple’s second child on the way is unconfirmed at this point, but a son wouldn’t be a surprise. In January, they spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards, where Teigen said with a smile, ‘A little boy is next, for sure.’

The Lip Sync Battle host, 31, later clarified her comments on Twitter, writing, ‘Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.’

We bet Luna is so excited to become a big sister!

Reporting by Madison Rossi