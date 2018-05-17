Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Their Second Child

Aww, congratulations!

From the editors of Marie Claire

It was announced this morning that Hollywood golden couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Taking to social media, the new mum shared her exciting news with the world, tweeting ‘Somebody’s herrrrrre!’ alongside some baby bottle emojis.

The couple have been very open with their struggles to conceive in the past so it’s hardly surprising that the internet is celebrating worldwide.

The 32-year-old model broke the news that she was expecting a second baby back in November, using her two-year-old daughter Luna to break the news.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

The video in question involved Luna pointing at Chrissy Teigen’s tummy and screaming, ‘baby!’, something that went on to rake in over 1.5 million likes.

‘She is so excited,’ Chrissy explained of Luna’s excitement back in January in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. ’It’s hard though, because she’s definitely jealous of John and I. She’s so protective of John, and when we kiss, she like, looks [up] from no matter where she is.’

‘It’s always exciting, because you never know what they’re going to be like,’ John explained ahead of the birth back in April. ‘You’re just excited that another product of your relationship and your love is going to be out there in front of you.’

‘We’re just excited to see how we’re going to be as parents of two, and how Luna is going to be as a big sister. It’s going to be really exciting and fun.’

There is not word yet as to what the couple have named their baby boy, but we’re sure to find out soon.

Congratulations to Chrissy and John!