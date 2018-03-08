Chrissy Teigen Just Shared A Heartbreaking Family Update On Instagram

She and John Legend have experienced a devastating loss...

By Kelli Bender

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been hit with a heart-aching loss.

Teigen, 32, announced on her Instagram Wednesday that the couple’s beloved bulldog Puddy had passed away.

‘Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing,’ Teigen wrote in her goodbye post to the loyal canine.

The star recently shared the first ever picture of her baby boy on Twitter, having confirmed the sex of her second child at the Grammys earlier this year.

Puddy, who Teigen and Legend brought home 10 years ago, has been with the lovebirds through ‘every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies.’

The expectant mum followed up this heartfelt post with an Instagram video of Puddy affectionately doting on the couple’s daughter, Luna, when she was just an infant.

Teigen first shared news about Puddy’s health troubles in November last year, when she took to Twitter to announce that the pooch was suffering from heart failure.

Puddy recovered from the incident, but made fewer appearances on Teigen’s social media accounts following his hospitalisation.

Puddy, who was there whenever Teigen ‘needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls,’ is survived by his French bulldog wife Pippa, as well as Teigen’s other dogs, Pepper and Penny.