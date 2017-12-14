Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Growing Baby Bump On Social Media

Chrissy Teigen Baby News SAGs
By

By Lara Walsh

From the editors of InStyle US

As Chrissy Teigen’s belly starts grow, the proud mama-to-be can’t help but flaunt her pregnant curves.

While enjoying a winter getaway in Oslo, Norway with husband, John Legend, the model took to Snapchat to share her beautiful baby bump with her fans.

After soaking in a Vinterland winter carnival – complete with singing reindeer and a mouth-watering selection of hot dogs, churros, cake pops, and scalloped potatoes – the expectant star proved that she’s set to show off her changing body, as she flaunted her bare stomach in a classic pregnant mirror selfie.

Looking beaut, lady.

‘It doesn’t look like anything from here,’ the model commented, while unbuttoning her long flannel shirt in the mirror.

However, with a turn to her profile, a little bump is revealed. ‘But then you go here…,’ she continued, comparing the two angles.

Gorgeous.