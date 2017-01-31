Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At An Unfair Comment Surrounding Her ‘Baby’ Announcement

After revealing that 'a little boy is next', the model has taken to Twitter to respond to some upsetting remarks...

Chrissy Teigen has made no secret of the struggles she experienced when trying to conceive. And we love her for it.

Giving women everywhere the encouragement to know that a woman’s ability in the fertility department isn’t just a given, the 31-year-old became a powerful spokesperson, talking openly about her IVF journey.

Of course, she and her husband John Legend are now proud parents to Luna Simone Stephens, who was born in April 2016.

And, we mean, just how adorable is she?

👶🏽 A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 5, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

But before becoming a parent, she opened up about the difficulties that she and her husband had when trying to conceive.

Speaking on the talk show that she co-hosted with Tyra Banks, The Fab Life, back in 2015, Chrissy revealed that she would have had children ‘five or six years ago…if it had happened.’

Talking honestly about their IVF struggle, she also said: ‘John and I have been going through this for years and it’s something that has been a part of our lives, and our friends have known.’

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:57am PST

Sadly, after announcing the happy news of her pregnancy, Chrissy came under fire for revealing that she had picked the gender of her baby.

‘I’ve made this decision,’ Chrissy said at the time about the fact that she underwent vitro fertilisation. ‘Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo.’

Now, the subject has come up again. And it’s all because of some insensitive questioning on Chrissy’s Twitter account.

After revealing that ‘a little boy is next for sure’ on the red carpet of the SAG Awards, she took to her social media account to explain why she was so clear on the gender of her next child.

The mum-of-one announced: ‘Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.’

She later clarified, ‘And no, I am not pregnant.’

But then one follower asked: ‘did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding “the act?” At least no political rants!’

Erm.

Chrissy, AKA the queen of the clap back, responded: ‘Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!’

Fans wasted little time in showing their praise at her words, with reactions including: ‘omg thank you for this. Fellow ifv mom here 💕’, ‘We’ve tried for 15 yrs & hope to 1 day try IVF. Thank you for speaking on infertility issues. Some ppl will never understand [sic]’ and ‘i’m sorry that people think that you being famous entitles them to intrude on your personal life…’

It seems as though Chrissy is helping a lot of women with her words.

Way to go, Teigen.