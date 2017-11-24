Chrissy Teigen Just Debuted Her Baby Bump With The Most Hilarious Caption Ever

Awwwwww!

By P. Claire Dodson

From the editors of HelloGiggles

Model and social media aficionado Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her second child – which means we’re about to be gifted with some very high-quality internet content. After all, Teigen is a pro at using Instagram and Snapchat to share relatable moments her fabulous life.

Her most recent relatable moment of pregnancy thus far? The unveiling of her baby bump on Snapchat on Tuesday. The photo also included a funny caption, as per usual. Though she only recently started telling her friends and family, it turns out the bump was, uh, pretty apparent to everyone around her.

It helps that the people who know her best were probably already on the alert. Back in January, she told Entertainment Tonight that a little boy would be next ‘for sure.’ And in October, InStyle published an interview where she talked about how she and husband John Legend were planning for a second child via in vitro fertilisation. It was only a matter of time.

In addition to Snapchat, she and daughter Luna announced the pregnancy on Tuesday with an adorable video that gave us all the feels.

The Snapchat caption is typical candid Chrissy — and recounts a moment that anyone who has kept their pregnancy under wraps can probably relate to.

‘Very excited not to have to hide this anymore,’ she wrote. ‘Everyone I told first was like, ‘Uh yeah, we knew thanks.’

Baby #2 💛 A post shared by John Legend & Chrissy Teigen🙌🏼 (@johnandchrissy) on Nov 21, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

We can’t wait to follow Teigen and Legend’s second baby journey.

Here’s to checking her Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter obsessively for the next 6 plus months (okay, forever).