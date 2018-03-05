Chrissy Teigen Just Shared The First Picture Of Her Baby Boy

With the most Chrissy Teigen caption ever...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Chrissy Teigen is a strong contender for the funniest celebrity of all time (we’re pretty sure if you look up ‘relatable AF’ in the dictionary, you’ll find her name).

And so naturally, the caption she shared with the first picture of baby no. 2 is no different.

She and John Legend recently revealed that they are expecting a boy, a little brother for their daughter, Luna Simone, who turns two in April.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the star shared an ultrasound photo of her growing baby boy along with the caption: ‘hello I’m a bebe boy kinda’.

Too funny/adorable.

The star recently opened up about how she and John Legend are struggling choose a name for their son, adding that he may not have a middle name because of it.

Either way, considering how adorable little Luna is, we just know that her baby brother will turn out exactly the same!