Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce That They’re ‘Legally Separating’

The couple have split after eight years of marriage

In possibly the most heartbreaking celebrity news of the year, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced that they’re separating.

WE KNOW. We can't handle it either.

Chris, 38, revealed the news on his Facebook page last night, writing in a statement: ‘Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.

‘Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.’

Anna has also shared the message on her social media pages.

Chris and Anna, 40, met on the set of comedy flick Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. They married in Bali in 2009, and welcomed son Jack in 2012.

The last time Chris posted about Anna on Instagram was back in May, when he captioned a cute snap of her with Jack: ‘A big Mother’s Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you.

A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

‘Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday.’

That same month, Anna shared various sweet pictures of Chris with their little boy.

We’re sending all our love to Chris, Anna and Jack at this difficult time. Now excuse us while we stock up on tissues and contemplate whether love really exists at all.