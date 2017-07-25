Love Island Fans Speculate That Chris And Olivia Could Be Over Already

What does this mean?!

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood had a pretty rocky Love Island journey, to put it lightly.

With arguments galore, viewers were unsure how far the couple would get on the show.

But the stunning pair secured themselves a more than respectable third place in last night’s grand finale.

Looking extremely loved-up, they seemed to have finally fallen on their feet and appeared excited for their future together.

HOWEVER, fans have now spotted something strange on Chris’s social media…

Since exiting the villa and taking back control of his online accounts, Chris was spotted re-tweeting a pretty damning tweet from a certain ex-Islander.

When Alex Bowen – Love Island 2016 runner-up – tweeted: ‘Now go and enjoy your life chris 🔥 on your ones #loveisland,’ fans were shocked that Chris re-posted it.

One follower responded: ‘Noooooo way Chris actually retweeted this 👀👀👀 is it all over already?’ while another speculated that Chris had ditched his girlfriend: ‘As if Chris retweeted this lmaoooo he knows bye Liv 👋 [sic].’

Followers have also been confused about who he’s dedicated his Instagram posts to since leaving the villa.

Since getting back on his account, Chris hasn’t posted or mentioned girlfriend Olivia once – but instead has dedicated three snaps to best friend and winner Kem Cetinay.

So proud; for 7 weeks he's helped me and nobody deserves this more. A best friend and a life changing friend, I will never regret any moment we had together @kemcetinay 🕺🏽😘 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Don’t get us wrong, followers were LOVING the bromance, but some couldn’t help but notice that Liv was suspiciously absent.

‘Hasn’t mentioned Olivia once 😂😂,’ commented one fan, and another seemed to think the boys were better off without their ladies: ‘They both need to dump the girls and be together and live happy ever after.’

However, one follower thought it was about time Chris showed some love for Liv: ‘I love that his saying this but the last two pics on here are for his boys ? Come on Chris where’s the love for liv ? [sic].’

What does this all mean?! Fingers crossed things are all A-okay in camp Chris and Olivia.

By Emily Jefferies