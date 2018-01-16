Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Have Gone Public With Their Romance

This is the cutest

Things are definitely looking official between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson.

The pair were pictured together for the first time at the weekend, enjoying what looked like a romantic dinner date in Malibu. Earlier on, they’d been seen strolling along the beach with their arms wrapped around each other. Aw.

A source tells Us Weekly: ‘Dakota and Chris are definitely dating.

‘They’ve got to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.’

Chris, 40, and 28-year-old 50 Shades actress Dakota were first linked back in October, when they were reportedly spotted having dinner together in LA.

A month later, Dakota was pictured with Coldplay’s crew while they performed a gig in Argentina. And in recent weeks, they’ve headed to both Paris and Aspen, Colorado.

Chris was married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 until 2014, when they confirmed that they were ‘consciously uncoupling’. Their divorce was finalised in July 2016.

They’re parents to daughter Apple, 13, and 11-year-old son Moses.

Gwyneth, 45, is now with Glee creator Brad Falchuk, and they announced their engagement earlier this month.

We think it’s lovely that both Chris and Gwyneth have found happiness again. And cor, don’t Chris and Dakota look good together?!