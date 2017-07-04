Chris’s Mum Makes An Interesting Claim About Love Island On This Morning

Val Hughes appeared on the ITV show earlier today, alongside Marcel and Gabby's mamas...

It’s fair to say that Chris Hughes has been one of the most controversial contestants on this year’s Love Island.

When he first joined the show, he both enraged and entertained viewers with his unashamedly cocky attitude. Remember when he openly voiced: ‘Everyone in this villa fancies me’?!

He’s since mellowed quite a bit, and seems pretty settled with co-Islander Olivia Attwood.

Now his mum Val has opened up about how she thinks Chris, 24, is coming across, joining Marcel Somerville’s mum Corleta and Gabby’s mother Paula on today’s This Morning.

It seems she didn’t think cocky Chris was the real deal, claiming that the programme may even be SCRIPTED. Eeeep.

She told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: ‘When he first went in and said: “All the girls fancy me.” That’s not Chris. You know, it makes you wonder if some of it isn’t sort of scripted for them. That to us wasn’t our Chris.

‘What you’re seeing now is the real Chris. He’s funny, loyal, caring and he’s quite endearing in his own way.’

When asked about Olivia, 26, she said: ‘I think they compliment each other in a way.’

However, she (somewhat surprisingly) admitted that she didn’t think Chris and Olivia would win the show, although she does reckon his bromance with Kem and the other boys will stand the test of time.

A representative for ITV has told The Sun Online: ‘The show is not scripted.’

What are your thoughts on Chris? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.