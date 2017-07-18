Leaked Footage Of Love Island’s Chris Is Reportedly Circulating Online
And it's pretty risqué...
We’ve all heard Olivia Attwood praising the size of Chris Hughes’, er, appendage on Love Island, and now it seems some viewers have had a glimpse themselves.
Leaked footage from the villa has emerged online, which shows Chris with his shorts pulled down as he prepares to take a shower.
The clip was filmed last month, but all that was shown on TV was the 24-year-old obscured behind the shower door.
We saw Chris’s beau Olivia spot him having a wash, before she ran to the other girls in the villa and exclaimed: ‘It’s huge. It’s like a baseball bat!’
The ladies then proceeded to run to the bathroom and scream when they clocked his manhood. Crikey.
According to The Sun, producers are now working to remove the video from circulation, with a source saying: ‘We are aware of certain footage being in circulation on the internet and we have taken steps to remove it.’
TBH, even if he knew about it, the vid probably wouldn’t be the only thing on Chris’s mind. It’s been a difficult few days for him and Olivia, 26.
On last night’s show, a Tweet about Olivia and ex-Islander Mike Thalassitis was read out, which read: ‘Olivia telling Chris she loves him too, roughly six hours after saying she’d sh*g Mike in the Hideaway if nobody would find out.’
Liv defended herself by telling Chris: ‘We were broken up and it was a joke.’
But he wasn’t ready to forgive and forget, hitting out: ‘She is such a melt, that’s so muggy. Prior to that being read out, she’d lost her head that I laughed at a tweet… I have every right to be annoyed at that.’
After the two attempted to discuss the issue, Liv stormed off and Chris sarcastically called after her: ‘You’re an angel aren’t you, little princess.’
Eeep. We’ll have to see how things pan out at 9pm tonight…