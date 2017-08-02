Chris Hughes Opens Up About His Anxiety Battle On Loose Women

The Love Island star speaks out about having panic attacks...

Love Island‘s Chris Hughes has opened up about the extent of his anxiety.

The 24-year-old first spoke out before entering the villa, telling his Instagram followers in October that he’d suffered from panic attacks.

Now he’s gone into more detail, revealing on today’s Loose Women: ‘It actually triggered after a heavy night out… the next day I felt horrific.

‘I was going to work but I was getting anxious about being anxious. I was in a nine-to-five job and every time it approached five o’clock I didn’t want to go home. I’d rather have stayed there, it gave me things to think about.

‘It was absolutely suffocating, I would do anything, like go out in the evening and drive my car around to have something to do, to keep myself occupied.

‘But it wasn’t until I spoke to my mum, I [explained] that it was proper, that it was draining me.’

When he initially posted on Instagram, Chris explained that he underwent cognitive hypnotherapy in 2013, which helped him overcome his issues.

However, he still has occasional attacks.

Continuing his chat with the Loose Women panel, he said: ‘I had it when I was playing cricket, I just broke down in the middle of the playing field and that was s***. It was last season, last year.’

There’s no denying that Chris is one of the most popular guys in Britain RN, having won over Love Island viewers with his fiery relationship with now-girlfriend Olivia Attwood (and their ‘son’ Cash Hughes).

But that doesn’t mean he’s immune from mental health issues. We’re sending him all our love, and hope he manages to conquer his demons for good.