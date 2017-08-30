Love Island’s Chris Hughes Admits That He ‘Hates’ Fame

The 24-year-old makes a very unexpected confession about life after the villa...

Chris Hughes has made a shock confession about his post-Love Island life.

Since leaving the villa in third place with girlfriend Olivia Attwood last month, the 24-year-old has become one of the popular contestants of all time.

My freckled princess, and my reason to smile each day ✨ life couldn't be better right now. Be patient with life, things will always work out 💫 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

But he’s admitted that he isn’t fully loving being in the spotlight, telling new!: ‘I hate it. I hate fame straight up. I’m nice, so I smile all the time when people want photos but I don’t enjoy it.

‘It’s a different lifestyle and at times I miss home because all my mates are that way and my family and stuff.’

Despite Chris falling out of love with life in the limelight, he’s been super-busy over recent weeks with club appearances and sponsorship deals.

Loved being at @inthestyleUK this evening 👫 Liv is looking 😍 in her dress from them!! Make sure you're following them to see what we got up to on insta @inthestyleUK & snapchat 👉🏻 'inthestyle' A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

But he isn’t the only person who’s spoken out about some of the pitfalls of fame.

Olivia, 26, appeared on BBC show Victoria Derbyshire last week to talk about the issue of online abuse.

She said: ‘When I was on the show, unfortunately a lot of the abuse was directed at my family, because obviously I was in the bubble of Love Island.

‘Ever since I came out, it’s all been online, a lot of it I couldn’t repeat on breakfast television. It’s pretty severe, it’s death threats, it’s personal comments. It’s quite extreme.

‘I made a conscious effort to try and not let it affect me, I went into the industry with my eyes open. Unfortunately before I came into this industry I was warned: “This is something that you will have to put up with.”

‘I’m not the only cast member who has faced this and I think that’s so sad that you go and work in the public eye and you’re warned: “You will have to tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

‘It’s quite an issue that we normalise it to that extent.’

We hope both Chris and Olivia are still managing to enjoy some of the perks of their new lives.