Chris and Kem were the winners in many viewers' eyes...

Last night’s Love Island saw Kem and Amber crowned the 2017 champions!

With Camilla and Jamie as runners-up, Chris and Olivia in third place and Marcel and Gabby coming in fourth, viewers watched as the Essex barber and his Welsh girlfriend decided to split the prize money as worthy winners.

But there was one couple that fans of the show were pretty gutted didn’t win.

Of course, Chris and Kem.

And Chris has taken to social media since the show ended to share a LOT of love for his ‘brother’.

Alongside an adorable snap of the two lads having a cuddle in bed, Chris wrote: ‘So proud; for 7 weeks he’s helped me and nobody deserves this more. A best friend and a life changing friend, I will never regret any moment we had together @kemcetinay 🕺🏽😘.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

So proud; for 7 weeks he's helped me and nobody deserves this more. A best friend and a life changing friend, I will never regret any moment we had together @kemcetinay 🕺🏽😘 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

We’re not crying, it’s hay-fever…

And the island’s polar bear didn’t stop there. In an Instagram snap that Kem didn’t even feature in, he still got a mention: ‘Final Done! 2 guys who’ve helped me through a lot! @stuartrichmond92 @danbooks my guy Kem, best friend for life. Congrats brother 💜🌴 thanks for all your votes, I’m so blessed, the public you’ve touched me xx.‘

Was Chris finished gushing over his best friend on Instagram? Of course not. In a congratulatory post to Kem, he wrote: ‘So proud of @kemcetinay. My brother for life! Looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him and @amb_d! 💙🎼💜🎤👊 #bestman #bromance.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

So proud of @kemcetinay. My brother for life! Looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him and @amb_d! 💙🎼💜🎤👊 #bestman #bromance A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

Chris, you need to STOP doing this to us!

Viewers have adored the bromance since the early stages of the series, and when Kem was given the choice of whether to take the £50,000 or split it with Amber, one audience member had another idea…

Shouting out from the crowd: ‘Share it with Chris!’ Kem seemed to find the idea pretty entertaining.

And the Essex lad has reciprocated the love on Twitter as he tweeted his pal: ‘Love you @chrishughes_22 ❤️’ to which Chris responded: ‘Foreva and Always my brother I miss you already 😔.’

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

But it looks like the two lads aren’t too far apart, as Kem hilariously responded: ‘Mate your only 4 seats down from me 😂❤️ [sic].’

See: Love Island’s Kady McDermott Reveals Beauty Secrets Behind Live Finale

The friendship also caught the attention of a certain grime artist.

When the one and only Stormzy made an appearance on the show via a video call to advise the two aspiring rappers on their performance, fans of the show were immediately calling for a collaboration after they left the villa.

And in amazing news, it looks like it could be ACTUALLY HAPPENING.

MPU 4 (Desktop / Tablet)

When Kem reached out, tweeting: ‘Yo my g @Stormzy what you saying…track soon come 👀,’ Stormzy responded pretty sharpish: ‘Oiiiiii MAN LIKE KEMMMMMMM don’t gas me. The legend is home.’

A clearly starstruck Kem replied. ‘My absolute guyyyyyyyy, seriously though come round mine asap clip abit of food, catch-up then get to writing.. Bars at the ready 👀.’

See: The One Moment That Stole The Show During The Love Island Final

But we know what you’re thinking… What about Chris?!

The boys with the boss @stormzyofficial 🎤👊🎼 . . #teamchris #loveisland #stormzy #brothersforlife A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

MPU 5 (Desktop / Tablet)

Don’t worry – Stormzy wasn’t forgetting him: ‘Chris knows he’s invited that’s my f***ing guy as well ❤️.’

Thanks for making our Tuesday, guys.

By Emily Jefferies