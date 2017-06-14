Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reveals His Battle With Anxiety

In an Instagram post written last year, the 24-year-old opened up about having panic attacks...

Since his arrival in the Love Island villa last week, Chris Hughes has made quite the impression.

After turning his attentions to, er, most of the female contestants, he found himself at the centre of a huge argument last night.

Basically, Olivia told Sam that she wanted to end their coupling, and it was all down to the fact that she fancied Chris. It did not go down well.

But has Chris always been such a player? Well, we’ve had a sneaky look back on his Instagram page to find out what he’s been up to over the past few years.

And as it turns out, he’s actually been through some pretty difficult times. In fact, he opened up about suffering from anxiety and panic attacks last October.

In a message to others dealing with the same conditions, he wrote: ‘Hopefully this may help certain people who’ll relate;

‘It was about May 2013 when I finally overcame Anxiety and Panic Attacks, most sickening months of my life where you never know want you’re guna do, and it wasn’t until my mum knew and I spoke out about it I could sort things out.

‘It hit me again summer just gone, but I knew from the breathing techniques, imagery, and everything else I was taught, getting over that wasn’t the issue.

‘Took time and money but it was the best I ever spent. Can only thank one man for that, David Crees, a cognitive hypnotherapist, based in Cheltenham and his company is Ethical Minds.

‘Don’t hesitate for help when it’s there, that blokes a genius [sic].’

While there’s no denying that Chris’s LI behaviour has been controversial, we think these words are worth listening to. Atta boy.