Chris Hemsworth On What It’s REALLY Like Having Miley Cyrus In The Family

Is it a proper 'Party in The USA'?

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

Miley Cyrus may not be married to long-time fiancé Liam Hemsworth quite yet, but she’s already part of the family. Future brother-in-law Chris Hemsworth opened up about the dynamic the Malibu singer brings to the Hemsworth clan during SiriusXM Studios’ Sway in the Morning on Tuesday.

‘I always just expect her to put on a show, belt a few songs out. But she never does,’ Hemsworth jokingly said. ‘I’m insisting consistently, “When is the performance coming?”

‘But no, she’s a lot of fun.’

The eldest Hemsworth brother has had a lot of time to get to know his future sister-in-law. She and Liam met and began dating on the set of the 2009 movie The Last Song. While they called off their first engagement, the couple reconciled in 2015 and their engagement is back on.

While their relationship has definitely had some ups and downs that doesn’t mean that Chris thinks his little brother needs any advice when it comes to marriage.

‘No…I’ve asked my mum about marriage and kids and [she’s] said, “Look, we’ve been doing it for a long, long time that if there was an answer to it, and a way to do it properly, we’d have it figured out.

“There would be one book that says here’s how to do it.” No, he doesn’t need my advice.’