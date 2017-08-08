Love Island’s Chris Supports Girlfriend Olivia Amid Rumours Of A ‘Split’

The 24-year-old is standing by his lady

Love Island‘s Chris Hughes has spoken out about those photos of girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

Pictures appeared on MailOnline yesterday, which appeared to show Liv, 26, getting close to footballer Bradley Dack on a night out in Essex.

Things escalated quickly, with a source claiming to The Sun that Chris, 24, had dumped his lady. Eeep.

The insider said: ‘He’s furious and heartbroken to see her all over someone else. It’s clear that they are more than just mates, so he’s dumped her.’

Chris also uploaded a grinning selfie to Instagram, reportedly writing alongside it: ‘Whatever makes you feel bad, leave it. Whatever makes you smile, keep it.’

However, only the first half of the caption is currently visible.

Whatever makes you smile, keep it. A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

Not only that, but Olivia has taken to Twitter to rubbish suggestions that she headed home with footballer Bradley, 23.

She insisted to fans: ‘Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax. 🤙🏼.’

And now Chris has hit out at talk of a ‘split’. He captioned a photo of them together last night: ‘Come to support my girl on her new project, exciting opportunity for her! Proud of how far she’s come in this short space of time, deserves every opportunity that comes her way.

‘Regarding other aspect of today, manipulation is powerful in the public eye. She’s been a princess to me ever since we landed back in the UK, and I don’t blame people for judging as it’s the world we live in, but understand I’m not naive to this situation.

‘Unfortunately Olivia put herself in this position unintentionally, nobody understands the situation like ourselves, and that’s the main point behind today. 👫.’

Liv is clearly well and truly over the speculation, Tweeting: ‘Those of you forever back me.. It. Is. Noted 📝 and the rest of you.. I’m sure there will be another witch hunt you can join soon 😘.’

We’re glad to see things are all A-okay in Camp Liv and Chris. We mean… who would get custody of baby Cash?!