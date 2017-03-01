We’re Not Sure Jesy Nelson Will Like What TOWIE’s Chris Clark Just Said

As rumours of a romance between the pair heat up, Chris makes a clanger about Essex girls...

Um. Could Jesy Nelson and TOWIE‘s Chris Clark really be a thing?!

The pair were first linked in February, when they started following each other on Instagram.

I don't want this girl to go back America tomorrow! A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Then came the BRIT Awards. Rumours started heating up when Chris shared a snap of himself and the Little Mix lady, 25, cuddling above London’s O2 Arena.

He captioned the image: ‘I don’t want this girl to go back America tomorrow!’

Oh yes. America. Jesy and her bandmates are currently supporting Ariana Grande on tour across the pond, making things between her and Chris pretty long distance.

They have been keeping in touch, with flirty Chris commenting on a photo of Jesy yesterday: ‘You got to stop this 😍😍😍😍.’

And it seems she appreciated the compliment, replying: ‘😍😍❤️.’ But there’s also the fact that she only split from her fiancé Jake Roche in November.

Not only that, but Chris recently made a pretty big dig at Essex girls. Eep. Because while Jesy and Chris may seem like worlds apart, she actually hails from Romford.

Ahead of the start of TOWIE‘s new series this weekend, Chris described a woman from the area as being: ‘A hard time! No, it would be lip fillers, designer bags and a headache!’

He then added: ‘My three wishes for this series are to have fun, to find a girl to spend time with that I get on with, and to have no drama.

‘It’s going to be very hard. They’re very high hopes! If there was the right person, I’d give it a go. God loves a trier. I can’t take my last relationship as all doom and gloom. If someone came along that was right, I’d go full force.

Hmm. We really hope Chris wasn’t being serious, because after her painful split from Jake, Jesy definitely deserves happiness.