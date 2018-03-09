We’re Sad To Hear This News About Chris Clark And Amber Dowding

Just when we thought that Chris Clark and Amber Dowding were one of the strongest couples in Essex, the split rumours started.

The pair, who moved in together at Christmas, are said to have ‘drifted apart,’ according to reports.

‘It’s amicable,’ a source allegedly told The Sun.

What’s more, Amber and Chris quit the ITVBe reality show, reportedly because their happy relationship ‘couldn’t bring any more drama’ – and we all know how explosive the TOWIE scenes can be.

At the time, Chris, 23, told OK! magazine: ‘[TOWIE] is very dramatic and it plays on people’s relationships, and I’m quite stable in my relationship with Amber.

‘We’ve just moved out and everything is going well. I just feel like I couldn’t bring anything else to the table, as in dramatically.’

Sadly, this doesn’t appear to have lasted. The source also revealed to The Sun: ‘They spent a lot of time together while filming TOWIE but now they’re not on the show they’ve spent less and less time with one another and they’ve drifted apart.’

As break-up reports emerged, Amber shared a cryptic tweet which read: ‘Quote of the day: today is the beginning of anything you want…’

Neither of them appear to have commented on the split rumours, so we’ll be keeping an eye out to see what’s really going on.